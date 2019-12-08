Wigan respond to Jackson Hastings speculation

Wigan Warriors have cooled reports that Jackson Hastings will not join the club.

According to The Sun, Wigan’s marquee signing and reigning Man of Steel is having second doubts over his move to the club.

Hastings signed a two-year deal with the Warriors ahead of the upcoming season after an impressive 18 months with Salford.

He has yet to link up with the club due to his involvement in Great Britain’s tour, however, Wigan say they are expecting him to return later this month.

A statement sent to TotalRL read: “Wigan Warriors are looking forward to welcoming Jackson Hastings to pre-season training later this month (December).

“As one of Wigan’s international contingent, he is currently on an extended break following the Great Britain Rugby League Lions tour and the Club are looking forward to welcoming him to Wigan ahead of the 2020 Betfred Super League season.”