Wigan star hoping for injury-free 2022 season

Wigan halfback Jai Field has been putting in some overtime as he targets a much-craved campaign of regular top-flight rugby under new coach Matt Peet.

The Aussie import managed only four appearances in his maiden Super League season – after 17 spread over four years in the NRL, first with St George Illawarra Dragons, then their Sydney rivals Parramatta Eels.

Wollongong-born Field suffered a severe first-round setback when he tore a hamstring while playing as a stand-in winger during the first half of Wigan’s 20-18 win at Leigh.

He returned in August, playing at stand-off in the 16-6 home win at Salford, coming off the bench during the 26-14 defeat at Hull KR, then featuring at fullback in the 14-0 home loss to Leeds, only to pick up a groin problem which sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

That meant Warriors fans had only limited opportunities to check out the 24-year-old, who arrived with a reputation of having lightning quick feet and clever ball skills.

Now recovered, Field has been doing preliminary pre-season work at the club’s Robin Park Area training base as he goes into the second half of a two-year contract at the DW Stadium.

“I’m obviously quite disappointed in how the year was for me, getting that hamstring injury in round one, having 18 weeks on the sidelines, and then struggling to get back,” said the man who was linked with a move to Leeds before joining Parramatta in May 2020.

“But all in all, I’ve enjoyed my first year at Wigan and the club has been great, aiding my rehab well.

“I’m looking forward to getting on the field again next year and hopefully staying on it.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.