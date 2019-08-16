Wigan draw level with Warrington

Wigan secured a comfortable 20-6 victory tonight over Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium to move level on points with the Wolves in the Super League table.

Wigan took an 18-point lead in the first half with three tries, all converted by Zak Hardaker.

The first was scored by winger Bevan French – his first try for Wigan – when he went over in the right corner from a great assist by Hardaker.

George Williams then scored a try from inside his own half, with a great break outside Daryl Clark and a beautiful dummy and sidestep of Wolves fullback Stefan Ratchford. Hardaker then scored Wigan’s third try when a ball came loose near to the Wolves’ line.

The Wolves showed improvement in the second half, with Dec Patton unlucky not to score on two occasions, the first when he lost the ball in the act of touching own, and the second when he was controversially disallowed for a double movement.

Hardaker added a penalty, before Tom Lineham finally scored a try on the left wing, which Patton converted.

Warriors: Zak Hardaker, Bevan French, Dan Sarginson, Oliver Gildart, Liam Marshall, George Williams, Thomas Leuluai, Tony Clubb, Sam Powell, Oliver Partington, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies; Subs: Romain Navarrete, Joe Greenwood, Liam Byrne, Jarrod Sammut.

Tries: French, Williams, Hardaker Goals: Hardaker 4

Wolves: Stefan Ratchford, Tom Lineham, Bryson Goodwin, Toby King, Jake Mamo, Matty Smith, Dec Patton, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Harvey Livett, Sitaleki Akuaola; Subs: Ben Murdoch-Masila, Jason Clark, Joe Philbin, Ben Westwood.

Tries: Lineham Goals: Patton 1

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.