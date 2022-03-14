Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons props face lengthy bans for brawl

Kaide Ellis and Jordan Dezaria could be banned for up to eight matches after fighting in Catalans Dragons’ win over Wigan Warriors last weekend.

Both props have been charged by the match review panel with Grade E strikes for “sustained and, repeated or violent” punching at each other’s heads.

Their cases will now go to a tribunal to determine the length of suspension, with a Grade E offence typically bringing a ban of between four and eight matches.

Meanwhile, the panel have handed out five suspensions following the latest round of Super League fixtures.

In the fall-out of that Catalans-Wigan clash, the Warriors’ prop Brad Singleton has received a two-match ban for a late hit which was judged as causing “flexion to the head, neck or spinal column”.

Sione Mata’utia will also have to sit out the next couple of weeks after the St Helens back-row received the same suspension for a “reckless” high tackle in his side’s win over Warrington Wolves.

Hull FC’s Kane Evans and Leeds’ Matt Prior have also both been banned following “reckless” high tackles which saw both sent to the sin bin in their match at Headingley.

Both props were given the same Grade B charge but Evans has received a two-match ban and Prior only one game, likely because of the former’s past disciplinary record.

Ellis Robson, on loan at Toulouse Olympique from Warrington Wolves, has been given a one-match ban for dangerous contact in defeat at Wakefield Trinity last week.

Warrington Wolves’ Joe Philbin was charged but not given any suspension for a “drop tackle” in the Saints game, while there were cautions to both Will Dagger, of Hull KR, and Catalans’ Gil Dudson, for other contrary behaviour.