Wigan Warriors and St Helens name 21-man squads for derby clash

St Helens will be without Will Hopoate when they travel to Wigan Warriors in search of a win that would secure them the League Leaders’ Shield.

Hopoate picked up a hamstring injury in last week’s victory over Hull KR and has not made Kristian Woolf’s 21-man squad this week.

But Saints do have both Morgan Knowles and Curtis Sironen back following suspensions, as Taylor Pemberton makes way.

They remain without Mark Percival (knee), Regan Grace, Lewis Dodd (both Achilles), Sione Mata’utia (ankle), Matty Foster (knee) and Daniel Hill (shoulder).

Wigan make only one change to their squad as Mike Cooper returns following a ban, replacing James McDonnell.

It’s otherwise the same selection for Matt Peet to pick from, as Iain Thornley (knee), Thomas Leuluai (calf) and Sam Powell (foot) are still out injured.

Wigan Warriors v St Helens – DW Stadium, Friday 8pm

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 8 Brad Singleton, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 28 Junior Nsemba, 36 Mike Cooper.

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 26 Sam Royle, 27 Jon Bennison, 28 Lewis Baxter.