Jack Hughes and five other players to leave Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the departure of six players at the end of the season, including captain Jack Hughes and Gareth Widdop.

Forward Hughes will leave after seven seasons at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, having led the club to Challenge Cup glory in 2019.

Halfback Widdop departs after three years in which he has been able to meet the expectations following his return to England from St George Illawarra Dragons, and he has been linked with a switch to Castleford Tigers next.

Also departing are forwards Robbie Mulhern and Matt Davis, after two and four years at Warrington respectively, with Leigh Centurions reported to be keen on both.

Jason Clark and Kyle Amor were already known to be leaving, with Clark heading to Limoux Grizzlies in France and Amor going to Widnes Vikings once his loan spell from St Helens ends.

Daryl Powell is making major changes to the squad he originally took over ahead of his second season in charge of the Wolves, with Josh Charnley and Mike Cooper already departed and Toby King set to spend next year on loan at Wigan Warriors.