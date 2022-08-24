Super League run-in analysed with club-by-club fixtures and permutations

With three rounds remaining, every team – at least mathematically – has something still to play for.

Here are the remaining fixtures for each club and the permutations at both ends of the table.

*Dates and times for the final round of fixtures are subject to change, with TV coverage yet to be announced.

CASTLEFORD

Current position: 7th

Remaining fixtures:

Thu 25 Aug – Warrington (A) – 20:00

Mon 29 Aug – Salford (H) – 15:30 (Sky)

Sat 3 Sep* – Leeds (A) – 15:00*

Castleford are outside the play-off places but with both Salford (currently ahead on points difference) and Leeds (one point ahead) still to play them, a top-six finish is still in their hands.

CATALANS

Current position: 4th

Remaining fixtures:

Thu 25 Aug – Toulouse (A) – 19:30 (UK time) (Sky)

Mon 29 Aug – Leeds (H) – 18:00 (UK time) (Sky)

Sat 3 Sep* – Wigan (A) – 15:00*

A top-two finish is now virtually impossible for Catalans, who need one more point to guarantee their play-off place and a couple more wins to secure a home tie.

HUDDERSFIELD

Current position: 3rd

Remaining fixtures:

Wed 24 Aug – Leeds (A) – 20:00 (Sky)

Mon 29 Aug -Warrington (H) – 15:00

Fri 2 Sep* – Wakefield (H) – 19:45*

Huddersfield require one more point to guarantee a home play-off but could yet go straight through to the semi-finals, should they take four more points than Wigan from the final games.

HULL FC

Current position: 9th

Remaining fixtures:

Thu 25 Aug – Salford (A) – 19:45

Sun 28 Aug – Toulouse (H) – 15:00

Sat 3 Sep* – Hull KR (H) – 15:00*

Hull FC need three wins from three and many other results going their way to sneak into the play-offs.

HULL KR

Current position: 8th

Remaining fixtures:

Thu 25 Aug – Wakefield (A) – 19:30

Mon 29 Aug – Wigan (H) – 15:00

Sat 3 Sep* – Hull FC (A) – 15:00*

Like their city rivals, only a flawless return and a remarkable set of results elsewhere would see Hull KR finish in the top six.

LEEDS

Current position: 5th

Remaining fixtures:

Wed 24 Aug – Huddersfield (H) – 20:00 (Sky)

Mon 29 Aug – Catalans (A) – 18:00 (UK time) (Sky)

Sat 3 Sep* – Castleford (H) – 15:00*

Because play-off rivals Salford and Castleford must play each other, two wins will be enough for Leeds to secure a place in the top six, and could earn them a home play-off too.

SALFORD

Current position: 6th

Remaining fixtures:

Thu 25 Aug – Hull FC (H) – 19:45

Mon 29 Aug – Castleford (A) – 15:30 (Sky)

Sat 3 Sep* – Warrington (H) – 15:00*

Salford’s fate is in their own hands and they simply must better Castleford’s results – ideally by beating them on Bank Holiday Monday – to secure a play-off spot.

ST HELENS

Current position: 1st

Remaining fixtures:

Fri 26 Aug – Wigan (A) – 20:00 (Sky)

Mon 29 Aug – Wakefield (H) – 15:00

Sat 3 Sep* – Toulouse (H) – 15:00*

St Helens have booked their passage to the play-off semi-finals and need only one more point to secure the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time in three years.

TOULOUSE

Current position: 12th

Remaining fixtures:

Thu 25 Aug – Catalans (H) – 19:30 (UK time) (Sky)

Sun 28 Aug – Hull FC (A) – 15:00

Sat 3 Sep* – St Helens (A) – 15:00*

Relegation is virtually certain for Toulouse, who would need to win all three games and see either Warrington or Wakefield lose all of theirs (with a big points difference swing) to survive.

WAKEFIELD

Current position: 11th

Remaining fixtures:

Thu 25 Aug – Hull KR (H) – 19:30

Mon 29 Aug – St Helens (A) – 15:00

Fri 2 Sep* – Huddersfield (A) – 19:45*

Only one more point is required for Wakefield to mathematically secure their Super League status.

WARRINGTON

Current position: 10th

Remaining fixtures:

Thu 25 Aug – Castleford (H) – 20:00

Mon 29 Aug – Huddersfield (A) – 15:00

Sat 3 Sep* – Salford (A) – 15:00*

Warrington are not yet mathematically safe from relegation but, like Wakefield, only need another point to be sure.

WIGAN

Current position: 2nd

Remaining fixtures:

Fri 26 Aug – St Helens (H) – 20:00 (Sky)

Mon 29 Aug – Hull KR (A) – 15:00

Sat 3 Sep* – Catalans (H) – 15:00*

Wigan need a flawless finish and St Helens to lose all their games to pinch the League Leaders’ Shield, while two wins will guarantee a play-off semi-final.

