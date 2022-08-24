Super League run-in analysed with club-by-club fixtures and permutations

With three rounds remaining, every team – at least mathematically – has something still to play for.
Here are the remaining fixtures for each club and the permutations at both ends of the table.
*Dates and times for the final round of fixtures are subject to change, with TV coverage yet to be announced.
CASTLEFORD
Current position: 7th
Remaining fixtures:
Thu 25 Aug – Warrington (A) – 20:00
Mon 29 Aug – Salford (H) – 15:30 (Sky)
Sat 3 Sep* – Leeds (A) – 15:00*
Castleford are outside the play-off places but with both Salford (currently ahead on points difference) and Leeds (one point ahead) still to play them, a top-six finish is still in their hands.
CATALANS
Current position: 4th
Remaining fixtures:
Thu 25 Aug – Toulouse (A) – 19:30 (UK time) (Sky)
Mon 29 Aug – Leeds (H) – 18:00 (UK time) (Sky)
Sat 3 Sep* – Wigan (A) – 15:00*
A top-two finish is now virtually impossible for Catalans, who need one more point to guarantee their play-off place and a couple more wins to secure a home tie.
HUDDERSFIELD
Current position: 3rd
Remaining fixtures:
Wed 24 Aug – Leeds (A) – 20:00 (Sky)
Mon 29 Aug -Warrington (H) – 15:00
Fri 2 Sep* – Wakefield (H) – 19:45*
Huddersfield require one more point to guarantee a home play-off but could yet go straight through to the semi-finals, should they take four more points than Wigan from the final games.
HULL FC
Current position: 9th
Remaining fixtures:
Thu 25 Aug – Salford (A) – 19:45
Sun 28 Aug – Toulouse (H) – 15:00
Sat 3 Sep* – Hull KR (H) – 15:00*
Hull FC need three wins from three and many other results going their way to sneak into the play-offs.
HULL KR
Current position: 8th
Remaining fixtures:
Thu 25 Aug – Wakefield (A) – 19:30
Mon 29 Aug – Wigan (H) – 15:00
Sat 3 Sep* – Hull FC (A) – 15:00*
Like their city rivals, only a flawless return and a remarkable set of results elsewhere would see Hull KR finish in the top six.
LEEDS
Current position: 5th
Remaining fixtures:
Wed 24 Aug – Huddersfield (H) – 20:00 (Sky)
Mon 29 Aug – Catalans (A) – 18:00 (UK time) (Sky)
Sat 3 Sep* – Castleford (H) – 15:00*
Because play-off rivals Salford and Castleford must play each other, two wins will be enough for Leeds to secure a place in the top six, and could earn them a home play-off too.
SALFORD
Current position: 6th
Remaining fixtures:
Thu 25 Aug – Hull FC (H) – 19:45
Mon 29 Aug – Castleford (A) – 15:30 (Sky)
Sat 3 Sep* – Warrington (H) – 15:00*
Salford’s fate is in their own hands and they simply must better Castleford’s results – ideally by beating them on Bank Holiday Monday – to secure a play-off spot.
ST HELENS
Current position: 1st
Remaining fixtures:
Fri 26 Aug – Wigan (A) – 20:00 (Sky)
Mon 29 Aug – Wakefield (H) – 15:00
Sat 3 Sep* – Toulouse (H) – 15:00*
St Helens have booked their passage to the play-off semi-finals and need only one more point to secure the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time in three years.
TOULOUSE
Current position: 12th
Remaining fixtures:
Thu 25 Aug – Catalans (H) – 19:30 (UK time) (Sky)
Sun 28 Aug – Hull FC (A) – 15:00
Sat 3 Sep* – St Helens (A) – 15:00*
Relegation is virtually certain for Toulouse, who would need to win all three games and see either Warrington or Wakefield lose all of theirs (with a big points difference swing) to survive.
WAKEFIELD
Current position: 11th
Remaining fixtures:
Thu 25 Aug – Hull KR (H) – 19:30
Mon 29 Aug – St Helens (A) – 15:00
Fri 2 Sep* – Huddersfield (A) – 19:45*
Only one more point is required for Wakefield to mathematically secure their Super League status.
WARRINGTON
Current position: 10th
Remaining fixtures:
Thu 25 Aug – Castleford (H) – 20:00
Mon 29 Aug – Huddersfield (A) – 15:00
Sat 3 Sep* – Salford (A) – 15:00*
Warrington are not yet mathematically safe from relegation but, like Wakefield, only need another point to be sure.
WIGAN
Current position: 2nd
Remaining fixtures:
Fri 26 Aug – St Helens (H) – 20:00 (Sky)
Mon 29 Aug – Hull KR (A) – 15:00
Sat 3 Sep* – Catalans (H) – 15:00*
Wigan need a flawless finish and St Helens to lose all their games to pinch the League Leaders’ Shield, while two wins will guarantee a play-off semi-final.
