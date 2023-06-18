Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves play out incredible thriller in Challenge Cup quarter-final

WIGAN WARRIORS and Warrington Wolves played out an incredible thriller in the Challenge Cup quarter-final this afternoon, with Matt Peet’s men running out 14-12 winners.

Wigan were down to 12 men early on when Kaide Ellis was sent off by referee Liam Moore for a headbutt on Warrington’s Stefan Ratchford, but that seemed to galvanise the Warriors.

Following a try from Toby King on just 11 minutes, Wigan were 6-0 up with Harry Smith’s conversion. And, the halfback was on target with a penalty later in the half as Matt Peet’s side led 8-0 at the break.

Credit to Warrington, they came out hungry in the second-half and Joe Bullock’s charging run to the line reduced the deficit to just two as Ratchford converted for 8-6.

However, the Warriors soon extended their lead once more through Abbas Miski, who flew in at the corner with a brilliant finish. Smith’s superb conversion from the touchline made it 14-6 with just a quarter to go.

Josh Thewlis set up a grandstand finish after Sam Kasiano had palmed back a George Williams, with Ratchford’s conversion bringing the Wire back to within two at 14-12.

Warrington were rallying and they should have scored again when Peter Mata’utia threw the ball to Thewlis, but the pass was adjudged to have been forward.

As it was, Wigan held on for a priceless win.

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field

23 Abbas Miski

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

2 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

16 Ethan Havard

22 Brad O’Neill

10 Liam Byrne

19 Joe Shorrocks

12 Liam Farrell

15 Kaide Ellis

Tries: King, Miski

Goals: Smith 3/3

Red card: Ellis (headbutt)

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

22 Connor Wrench

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

3 Peter Mata’utia

6 George Williams

17 Gil Dudson

16 Danny Walker

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

8 James Harrison

14 Sam Kasiano

Substitutes

9 Daryl Clark

15 Joe Philbin

19 Joe Bullock

35 Lucas Green

Tries: Bullock, Thewlis

Goals: Ratchford 2/2