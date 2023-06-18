Wigan Warriors boss Matt on Warrington Wolves win, Harry Smith, Hull KR draw and how red card affected both sides

WIGAN WARRIORS ran out 14-12 winners over Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

It was a valiant effort from the Cherry and Whites, who had to withstand being one man down for 74 minutes following the sending off of Kaide Ellis.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet, however, couldn’t have been prouder especially following big performances from Ethan Havard and Harry Smith.

“It was very dramatic and they have given everything there, both teams were a bit nervous and I thought our will was enough to get us over the line,” Peet said on the BBC after the game.

“We’ve got a lot to be excited about Ethan Havard, he can be one of the leading front-rowers in the country, he was outstanding. We were checking on him throughout but he wanted to stay out there.

“I’m proud of Harry Smith, he’s been through a tough period and it’s up to us to support him.”

Peet felt that the red card shown to Ellis helped inspire his team to victory.

“I feel like we know we’re a fit team, we’re very confident if we start a game well and take it to the dying moments, we think we are a very good team.

“Once we started with intent, we had a good chance. The red card galvanised us and gave Warrington some concerns.”

Drawing Hull KR in the semi-final, Peet knows there is improvement still left in his chargers.

“They are all big games, we’ve beaten Leeds and Warrington and there is plenty to improve.”