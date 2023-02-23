Wigan Warriors announce superb season ticket milestone as they become the latest Super League club to announce hit artist for home game against Wakefield

WIGAN WARRIORS have become the latest Super League club to announce a hit artist for their first home game of the season against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night – as well as announcing a superb season ticket milestone.

Rozalla, whose hits include ‘Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)’, ‘Faith (In the Power of Love)’ and ‘Are You Ready To Fly’ will be performing both at the pre-match Robin Park Arena fan village before heading over to the DW Stadium where she will entertain the crowds ahead of the game against Wakefield.

First hitting the UK scene in the early 1990s, Rozalla then went on to tour with legendary musician Micheal Jackson in 1992 and has continued her illustrious dance music career ever since.

The Warriors will be looking to bounce back following a disappointing first hit out away at Hull KR, going down 27-18 to Willie Peters’ side in East Hull.

All attention now shifts to Friday with the Warriors coming up against Trinity at the DW Stadium ahead of what is expected to be a bumper crowd for the first home game of the season.

Alongside Wigan announcing Rozalla, Warrington Wolves were joined by The Lathums last week, Leigh Leopards Scouting For Girls and Hull KR The Ks as clubs enhance their pre-match entertainment for supporters.

Meanwhile, season ticket sales at the DW Stadium have hit a five-year high.

Chief Executive Director Kris Radlinski said: “We’re delighted at the number of season tickets we’ve sold ahead of the upcoming 2023 Super League season, and we can’t wait to see you all at the DW this year. Wigan fans and the community surrounding us have always been an integral part of what makes our club so special, both on and off the field.

“The atmosphere that supporters create inside the stadium on a matchday is something that I know for a fact helps push the lads even further on the pitch, and we can’t wait to welcome you all back again tomorrow against Wakefield.”