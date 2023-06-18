Counting Cards and On Report: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards and Hull KR stars face nervous disciplinary wait following yellow and red cards

WELL the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals have now been and gone what a weekend it proved to be!

The action kicked off on Saturday lunchtime when Hull KR took on Salford Red Devils at Craven Park in front of a packed-out crowd.

It was a brilliant cup tie, but the Robins were in no mood to let a Challenge Cup semi-final berth pass by with a superb 28-10 win over the Red Devils.

Hull FC took on St Helens later in the day with the Black and Whites going into the break level with the reigning champions at 12-12.

However, the dismissal of Josh Griffin as the half-time hooter sounded derailed Tony Smith’s men with Saints taking advantage to streak home, 32-18.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Wigan Warriors hosted Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium. Viewers were treated to a cracker as, after Wigan’s Kaide Ellis was sent off for a headbutt, Matt Peet’s men were able to rack up an 8-0 lead at half-time.

Back came the Wolves, though, and only a forward pass in the last minute of the game stopped Daryl Powell’s men from going into the hat for the Challenge Cup semi-finals as Wigan ran out 14-12 winners.

The last quarter-final of the weekend saw Leigh Leopards travel to York Knights, with almost every man and his dog expecting Adrian Lam’s men to put a big score on the Championship outfit.

However, Andrew Henderson’s side actually led 14-6 at half-time before Leigh registered 28 unanswered points in the second forty minutes to eke out a 34-14 victory.

But, which players could be in disciplinary trouble after the weekend?

Hull KR 28-10 Salford Red Devils

Elliot Minchella – Hull KR – yellow card – late contact

Hull FC 18-32 St Helens

Brad Fash – Hull FC – on report – dangerous contact

Josh Griffin – Hull FC – red card – dissent

Wigan Warriors 14-12 Warrington Wolves

Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors – red card – headbutt

York Knights 14-34 Leigh Leopards

Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards – red card – dangerous tackle

Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – dangerous tackle