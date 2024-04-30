Matt Peet on Wigan Warriors veteran’s concussion, Sam Walters’ chances of playing and focus following poor Hull KR result

MATT PEET has explained why it’s important for his side to be open and transparent following a poor away result against Hull KR last weekend.

Rovers overcame Wigan in a quite straightforward fashion, running out 26-10 winners against the reigning champions.

But Peet has insisted that the lessons will be learnt, with a focus on defence in training.

“To us it’s crucial to have that transparency. We speak about being honest and open with one another and we collaborate, we share the good times and the pain when it doesn’t go well,” Peet said.

“That’s nothing new for us but honesty is the root to getting clarity. That’s how you learn and how you move forward.

“It hurts but it shouldn’t change how you communicate with people or how you apply yourself and that’s something we take pride in.

“We are not proud of that performance and we want to improve but what I do know is it’s the ones that hurt where you get the biggest growth and I want to see that this week.

“I want to improve on our defence. It’s been the focus this week and it nearly always is. It’s not that different to normal but it’s not often we defend that way so it’s been a bit different.”

So what went wrong for Wigan during that loss?

“I just think it’s a very fine line between being good and being poor and I think if you miss the start of a game particularly at a venue like that against a team that is really determined off the back of a poor performance then it’s a really hard place to play catch up.”

Peet also revealed that Mike Cooper won’t play against Catalans Dragons on Thursday after failing a HIA during the loss to Hull KR, whilst Sam Walters will most likely play in the reserves this weekend.

“Mike actually failed a HIA during the game. He came off the field and reported that he took a knock in one of his last carries and said he wasn’t feeling great.

“Sam Walters is ready to play but if everything goes to plan he will play in the reserves. He is in the 21-man squad for cover for our edge forwards but our plan isn’t to feature on Thursday, it’s for him to get big minutes for our reserves and put his hand up for next week.

“He can play in the middle and as an edge forward. He would be very handy in our 17 but I think him getting good game time is priority.

“We are all eager to see him out there. He has fit in really well with the group and he has got a unique skillset. It’s been a bit of a stuttering start for him but it makes us all more determined to make it work.”

