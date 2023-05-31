Wakefield Trinity make third Super League signing in as many hours with Huddersfield Giants man

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have made their third signing in as many hours ahead of their battle for Super League survival.

With Catalans Dragons duo Hugo Salabio and Romain Franco joining Trinity this morning, Huddersfield Giants forward Sam Hewitt has now rejoined the West Yorkshire outfit on a two-week loan deal.

Hewitt, who returned to Huddersfield earlier this month following a similar loan deal, will link up with Trinity ahead of the club’s fixture with Leigh Leopards at the Magic Weekend on Sunday.