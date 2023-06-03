Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet unhappy with Catalans Dragons thrashing as he admits it was ‘tough to watch’

WIGAN WARRIORS went down 46-22 to the Catalans Dragons in the second game of the Magic Weekend.

It’s fair to say that Wigan head coach Matt Peet was disappointed to say the least, hailing Catalans but also expressing his frustration at the result.

“I thought we were particularly poor today in a lot of areas, Catalans were excellent and clinical. They played with lots of enthusiasm, we were beat to the punch in every area and there’s not much more to say,” Peet said.

“We were poor in the areas that are simple, our core skill and defence was sub par. I don’t think we’ve learned anything new today, you win the game by kicking well, tackling well and making key decisions.

“It’s not nice to see your team stuck behind the sticks so many times when you’ve worked so hard and you know how much it means to them and they fail to play at their best.

“I think although Catalans were excellent the ball, they were better defensively, it’s not just one area.

“The lads let themselves down. It was tough watching.”

The Wigan boss did have kind words for two of his juniors in particular.

“I thought Harvie (Hill) and Junior (Nsemba) stood up well and Jake Wardle was excellent but everyone was equally disappointed including myself.

Peet gave an update on Liam Byrne who left the field near the end with a deep cut above his eye.

“Liam just had a cut, we gave him some stitches but I think he is fine.”