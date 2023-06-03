Steve McNamara hails “ruthless” Wigan Warriors win as he admits Catalans Dragons star will leave Super League club

CATALANS DRAGONS were in the mood for blood at the Magic Weekend today as they put the Wigan Warriors to the sword in a 46-22 thrashing.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara was understandably pleased with such a result, labelling it a “big statement”.

“I think it was (a big statement), it was a really big game,” McNamara said. “Magic Weekend gives you a big game feel, it gives you a semi-final and final scenario. You come and prepare differently.

“It was second versus third and we knew the importance of the game. It was ideal and for 65 minutes we were really ruthless in how we went about it.

“The last 15 minutes gave us a reminder that if we don’t get some of the basics right in the big games then big teams come back and score, but we won’t dwell on that too much at this stage.”

McNamara gave an injury update on Siosiua Taukeiaho, who left the field early due to a foot injury, as well as Tom Davies who didn’t play.

“Siua has a sore foot, he got landed on, its’s not a good sign for him. I thought he was unbelievable as a middle and set the platform.

“Tom rolled his ankle in training but that won’t be too serious.”

The Catalans head coach had some great words to say about finishing hero Tom Johnstone, who completed a wonderful hat-trick.

“His highlights reel would look fantastic but his all around game has been superb for us this year.

“He has had a few years of awful injuries but he has been great since day one. He does some of the tougher stuff that you don’t get recognition for.”

One man who will not be at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in 2024 will be Matt Whitley, who has been linked with a move to St Helens.

“I would love to keep Matt but ultimately he has family to think about. He has dedicated his life to living in France in recent years. He has a young family

“We are aware of the situation with Matt and unfortunately I don’t think he will be a Catalans player next year.”