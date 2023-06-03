Catalans Dragons thrash poor Wigan Warriors as Tom Johnstone has field day

CATALANS DRAGONS thrashed Wigan Warriors in an emphatic fashion in the second fixture of Super League’s Magic Weekend.

Catalans’ Arthur Mourgue slotted over a penalty early on before Jake Wardle crossed for the first try of the game on nine minutes. Harry Smith missed the conversion as Wigan led 4-2.

Four Dragons tries in 15 minutes, however, took the game away from the Warriors as Sam Tomkins, Tom Johnstone, Matt Whitley and Arthur Mourgue made it 24-4.

Wigan did finally stem the tide shortly before half-time when Bevan French dived for the line, but again Smith couldn’t convert with Catalans leading 24-8 at the break.

Things got worse for the Warriors after half-time as Johnstone leapt highest for a Tomkins kick to grab his second. Mourgue converted to make it 30-8.

It continued to be one-way traffic with Whitley going over for his second on 50 minutes with Wigan falling further behind when Arthur Romano dived over moments later. Mourgue converted both to make it 42-8.

Johnstone finished acrobatically for a wonderful hat-trick shortly after, though Abbas Miski crossed to give Wigan fans something to cheer about before the end. Smith again couldn’t convert, though, as Catalans led 46-12.

However, the Warriors were handed an eight-point try and this time Smith converted from in front, with Liam Marshall dotting down from a Smith kick with four minutes to go. This time Jai Field couldn’t convert as the Dragons held a 46-18 lead.

On the hooter, Morgan Smithies down a Johnstone howler with the winger knocking on over his own line. Smith missed again with the conversion, however, as Catalans ran out 46-22 winners.

Wigan Warriors

2 Bevan French

23 Abbas Miski

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

1 Jai Field

7 Harry Smith

15 Kaide Ellis

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

13 Morgan Smithies

12 Liam Farrell

19 Joe Shorrocks

Substitutes

6 Cade Cust

20 Patrick Mago

26 Harvie Hill

27 Junior Nsemba

Tries: Wardle, French, Miski, Marshall, Smithies

Goals: Smith 1/5, Field 0/1

Catalans Dragons

1 Arthur Mourgue

5 Fouad Yaha

21 Matt Ikuvalu

19 Arthur Romano

24 Tom Johnstone

7 Mitchell Pearce

29 Sam Tomkins

22 Siosiua Taukeiaho

9 Michael McIllorum

16 Romain Navarrete

11 Matt Whitley

8 Mike McMeeken

13 Ben Garcia

Substitutes

6 Tyrone May

10 Julian Bousquet

12 Paul Seguier

23 Jordan Dezaria

Tries: Tomkins, Johnstone 3, Whitley 2, Mourgue, Romano

Goals: Mourgue 7/9

Half-time: 8-24

Referee: Liam Moore