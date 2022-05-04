Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet gives squad update for Challenge Cup semi-final

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet expects to name an unchanged squad for this weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final against rivals St Helens.

His side came through last Friday’s victory at Warrington Wolves with a clean bill of health.

Only Thomas Leuluai and Kai Pearce-Paul are currently out with injuries for Wigan, while Sam Powell is serving a suspension.

“We’ll be similar, the same 21(-man squad) as last week it think,” said Peet.

“There won’t be any surprises there. We’re in decent shape, as are (Saints). I’ve no complaints.

“We’re fresh, we’ve just had a rest after Friday’s game. We’re looking forward to it.”

St Helens and Wigan are tied at the top of the Super League table with nine wins from their opening eleven matches, while both have made relatively comfortable progress to the last four of the Challenge Cup.

Kristian Woolf’s Saints were 22-4 winners of the Good Friday derby between the sides though, and Peet knows just how big an effort will be required to progress to the final.

“I expect the most intense game of the season,” he said. “I expect us to play better than we’ve done so far this year, but I also know it will take that level of performance.

“There’s no doubt they are the best team in the country, potentially one of the best teams in the world.”