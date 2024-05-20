Wigan Warriors duo banned in aftermath of Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull KR as a third charged

WIGAN WARRIORS duo Sam Walters and Kaide Ellis have both been given one-match penalty notices in the aftermath of their side’s 38-6 win over Hull KR in the Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

Whilst Walters has been slapped with a Grade B Head Contact charge, Ellis has been given a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge.

Their Wigan teammate, Luke Thompson, was cited three times but charged just once with Grade B Dangerous Contact. However, the Warriors forward has escaped a ban, with just a £250 fine heading his way.

If Wigan choose not to appeal the bans handed to Ellis or Walters, then both will miss the Warriors’ fixture against Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

