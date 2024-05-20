Halifax Panthers in rent arrears of over £50,000 as payment plan with Calderdale Council agreed

BY DOUG THOMSON

HALIFAX PANTHERS directors say they have agreed a payment plan with landlords Calderdale Council over rent arrears of more than £50,000 for use of problem stadium The Shay.

The development comes against a background of criticism over the condition of the pitch and the cash-strapped council’s desire to put the day-to-day running of the venue in the hands of the Panthers and their joint tenants FC Halifax Town.

As of April 12 this year, the Rugby League club had rent arrears of £53,512.70 and the football club £4,410.88.

Having had a number of postponements due to waterlogging, FC Halifax Town moved their last three home matches of the 2023-24 National League season away from The Shay because of fears over the surface again being ruled unplayable.

That frustrated their fans, with the discrepancy between the respective rent arrears bringing further questions.”

In a statement issued to the Halifax Courier, the Panthers said: “When the current board of directors took over the club in October 2022, it inherited substantial historical legacy debt and obligations, which since the takeover it has made significant progress in dealing with.

“We can confirm that while several rental payments have been made by the club over the past twelve months, these have been applied to older outstanding invoices pre-dating the Freedom of Information period (under which the latest figures were revealed) in line with the council policies.

“We’d like to reassure fans that we have already agreed a payment reschedule with Calderdale Council, who have been very supportive and mindful of the commercial challenges throughout the semi-professional sporting arena.

“The Panthers are at the beginning of the 2024 season, with only three home league games being played so far, and we look forward to welcoming more fans to The Shay.”

Council director of public services Ian Day said: “We always do everything we can to protect public money, and continue to work closely with the clubs on the financial arrangements.

“We know how much both clubs mean to the local community, and we are keeping in regular contact with them on all aspects relating to their use of and payment for the ground.”

