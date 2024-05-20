London Broncos submit evidence for allegation of verbal abuse against Hull FC prop Herman Ese’ese

LONDON BRONCOS have submitted evidence for the allegation of verbal abuse aimed at Hull FC prop Herman Ese’ese during the two clubs’ clash earlier this month.

Ese’ese will now face a hearing on Thursday, with the Broncos’ submission of evidence coming after the deadline of 1pm on a Monday afternoon.

That means the matter could not be heard or discussed by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel today, and it will instead be carried forward to Thursday’s set of hearings.

However, it does mean that he will be available to play in Hull’s bottom-of-the-table clash against Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

In a statement, the RFL said: “Thursday’s meeting of the Match Review Panel will consider further evidence that has been submitted relating to the allegation of possible verbal abuse against Herman Ese’ese of Hull FC in the fixture at London Broncos on May 12.”

