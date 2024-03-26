Wigan Warriors fight off NRL interest to tie down Jake Wardle on long-term deal

WIGAN WARRIORS centre Jake Wardle has signed a new five-year deal with the club until the end of 2029, with Wigan fending off NRL interest to secure his signature.

After joining from Huddersfield, the 25-year-old played all but one game in his debut season for the Warriors in 2023, culminating with a Harry Sunderland Award-winning performance in the Betfred Super League Grand Final victory over Catalans Dragons. He was also selected for the 2023 Betfred Super League Dream Team for the first time in his career.

The unassuming centre, who scored 16 tries in 31 appearances in his first season, has continued his great form into the 2024 season and was a try scorer in the Betfred World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers at a sold-out DW Stadium.

Head Coach Matt Peet said: “We’re very happy, he’s a fantastic player and I think he’s in great form at the moment.

“He’s just a fantastic lad, very popular in the playing group – low maintenance, high performance and he’s a pleasure to work with. He’s a proud father, a family man and hopefully his family are as pleased as we are to have his future secured at Wigan.”

On the new deal, Jake Wardle said: “Since I signed I’ve made everyone aware that I really enjoy it here. It definitely feels like home and I can’t wait to see what happens in the next five years.

“The 18 months I’ve been here so far have been enjoyable and I’m looking forward to more enjoyable moments.”

Chief Executive Kris Radlinski said: “Jake is one of the elite centres in the UK Super League. From the moment that he put a Wigan jersey on, his levels of performance have been outstanding. Whilst we always knew Jake had the talent, he appears to have found a spiritual home at Wigan.

He added: “For Jake to commit such a long period of time to the Club, just shows how happy he is on and off the field. Wigan fans clearly love watching Jake play and appreciate just what a centre he is. There is joint appreciation for each other.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.