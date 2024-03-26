St Helens receive verdict on James Bell appeal

ST HELENS have been unsuccessful in their attempt to appeal the one-match handed to James Bell in the aftermath of the club’s 20-6 Challenge Cup victory over Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

Bell was charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact during that clash and was subsequently handed a one-match penalty notice.

Saints decided to appeal that charge at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight, but were unsuccessful in doing so with the original one-match suspension being upheld.

It means that Bell will be banned for Saints’ Easter Weekend derby clash with Wigan Warriors on Friday afternoon.

