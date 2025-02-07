Wigan Warriors flex their muscles in victory at Sheffield Eagles

SHEFFIELD EAGLES 12 WIGAN WARRIORS 48

DAN FOWLER, Olympic Legacy Park, Friday

JAI FIELD and Bevan French ran the show as Wigan safely progressed to the fourth round of the Challenge Cup with victory over Sheffield in freezing South Yorkshire conditions.

Wigan chief Matt Peet named an extremely strong squad for their visit to the Championship club and the two Aussie aces starred for the competition holders.

Field and French both notched tries in the first half, before the latter went on to assist a couple more on the fast surface of the Olympic Legacy Park.

Sheffield did go down with something of a fight though, giving their fans something to shout about with a try in each half courtesy of Joel Farrell and Matty Dawson-Jones.

Field was first over for the Warriors after three minutes, collecting a Kruise Leeming kick after the hooker scythed through the Sheffield defence. Adam Keighran converted and would not miss an attempt all evening.

With such an early score going their way, many would have thought Wigan would have the bit between their teeth and show no mercy.

However, a blunder from kick-off – which would be a strangely frequent occurrence for the Warriors – gifted Sheffield an opportunity they would take with both hands.

Farrell, operating at hooker, threw a little dummy and that was enough for the Jamaican international to touch down. Cory Aston levelled matters, and in the process went outright second in the Eagles’ all-time point-scoring standings behind father Mark.

Wigan responded with a great defensive set, forcing a bobbling Jack Bussey kick, that would lay the foundations for the go-ahead score and a lead they wouldn’t give up for the remainder.

A cross-field run from Liam Marshall set French on his way and the two connected as the stand-off sauntered over untouched on twelve minutes.

Eagles chief Craig Lingard will have been pleased by how his side kept in the dogfight, perfectly shown by the time it took Wigan to extend their advantage.

Six minutes from the break, Liam Byrne powered over from close range and Wigan were smelling blood and eager to go back-to-back.

They did just that when another Marshall break led to French with the ball in his hands, the playmaker staying calm and ensuring Zach Eckersley would have a walk-in.

Keighran’s conversions put 18 points between the sides at the interval, but Wigan would start the second period a man light as Tyler Dupree was sin-binned for a high tackle on Farrell.

Despite a numerical disadvantage, Wigan continued to show their Super League power through Sam Walters and Keighran four-pointers that would ultimately end the game as a contest.

Walters was the grateful beneficiary of an offload close to the Eagles try-line, before Keighran dotted down a French grubber.

Following Keighran’s effort, Sheffield had the opportunity to get more points on the board as they won the ball back from the restart once more.

Smooth work to the left flank made room for Dawson-Jones to go over, Jack Walker precisely delaying the final pass.

Similarly to the first half, it took Wigan some time to get back on the scoresheet, but when they did a second effort wasn’t far behind.

Forwards Junior Nsemba and Kaide Ellis rounded off a handy workout for the Warriors with a try apiece, getting the reigning champions close to the half-century mark.

GAMESTAR: Bevan French was as dangerous as they come with ball in hand and looked in fine fettle ahead of the start of the Super League season.

GAMEBREAKER: Sam Walters’ 45th-minute try, with the Warriors a man light at the time, made the mountain too big for Sheffield.

MATCHFACTS

EAGLES

26 Jack Walker

2 Ben Jones-Bishop

3 Kris Welham

4 James Glover

5 Matty Dawson-Jones

18 Jack Bussey

6 Cory Aston

16 Blake Broadbent

12 Joel Farrell

10 Tyler Dickinson

24 Oliver Roberts

23 Alex Foster

13 Titus Gwaze

Subs (all used)

8 Eddie Battye

15 Evan Hodgson

21 Ryan Millar

22 Masi Matongo

Tries: Farrell (5), Dawson-Jones (52)

Goals: Aston 2/2

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

22 Zach Eckersley

3 Adam Keighran

12 Liam Farrell

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

20 Harvie Hill

17 Kruise Leeming

10 Luke Thompson

11 Junior Nsemba

21 Sam Walters

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

15 Patrick Mago

16 Liam Byrne

19 Tyler Dupree

23 Tom Forber

Tries: Field (3), French (12), Byrne (34), Eckersley (36), Walters (45), Keighran (48), Nsemba (70), Ellis (77)

Goals: Keighran 8/8

Sin bin: Dupree (38) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 6-18, 6-24; 6-30, 6-36, 12-36, 12-42, 12-48

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eagles: Joel Farrell; Warriors: Bevan French

Penalty count: 5-5

Half-time: 6-24

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 1,244