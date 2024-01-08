Las Vegas to host international clash ahead of historic NRL double-header

THE USA and Canada will play an international in Las Vegas ahead of the NRL’s historic March double-header in the city.

On March 2, Manly play South Sydney and Sydney Roosters take on Brisbane Broncos at the Allegiant Stadium.

The day before, USA and Canada, who are currently ranked 33rd and 46th respectively in the men’s world rankings, will play at Ed W. Clark High School (kick-off 7pm local time).

“It should be a great experience for the players to be part of such a major event and hopefully we get some good exposure,” said USA coach Sean Rutgerson, a former NRL player with North Sydney and Canberra.

Canada Rugby League president John Cameron said: “With the NRL crossing the Pacific to play in Las Vegas, we’re more than happy to partake with an international of our own.”

The international is just another of several Rugby League events being held in Vegas around the NRL’s first trip to North America.

The league is hosting an NFL-style combine on the day of the double-header, giving locals the chance to test their skills with two male and female athletes to be offered the opportunity to train with an elite team in Australia.

Vegas Nines tournaments, for both men and women, will be also held on February 29 and March 1.

