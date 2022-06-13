Wigan Warriors forward duo sign new contracts

Wigan Warriors props Liam Byrne and Ethan Havard have both committed long-term to the Challenge Cup holders by signing new contracts.

Byrne, who was contracted until the end of 2023, has signed a fresh three-year deal to remain at the DW Stadium until the end of 2025.

Meanwhile Havard, who was set to be out of contract at the end of the current season, has agreed a new two-year contract which will keep him in cherry and white until 2024.

Byrne, 22, and Havard, 20, both already have more than a half-century of Warriors appearances under their belts and head coach Matt Peet is delighted to have the pair in his squad for the future.

“Liam has developed himself into a lead front-rower which is testament to his hard work and dedication,” said Peet.

“He is a pleasure to work with and is someone we are really proud of. We look forward to seeing him develop further.

“Ethan has a very professional approach to his game and has worked hard to achieve what he has so far.

“He is very determined to take his game to the next level which is exciting for him and the club.”