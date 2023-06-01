Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards register impressive attendance increase

SALFORD RED DEVILS and Leigh Leopards are firing on all cylinders in Super League 2023 – and their attendances are firm proof of that.

With Salford sitting in sixth and Leigh in fifth – with both sides winning the same amount of games so far this season – one could say that they are defying expectations.

Of course, spending the least in the top flight ensures the Red Devils are punching above their weight whilst the Leopards’ newly-promoted tag saw them come bottom of the table in most peoples’ predictions at the start of the year.

However, both registered impressive wins at the weekend with Salford running out 29-22 winners against Hull FC and Leigh beating league leaders Warrington Wolves, 30-12.

Both the Leigh Sports Village and Salford City Stadium were rocking on Friday and Sunday respectively with both stadiums registering an attendance increase of more than 15% than the Salford-Hull fixture and a Leigh-Warrington fixture since 2017.

The 8,120 number posted by the Leopards was actually the highest attendance for a Leigh-Warrington game since 2017 whilst Salford’s 4,569 was an increase on last year’s identical fixture.

It is further proof that the Red Devils and Leopards are onto something exciting and with the brand of rugby league being played by Paul Rowley’s and Adrian Lam’s men, is there any wonder why?