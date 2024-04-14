Wigan Warriors forward sent to hospital with serious injury as Matt Peet reacts to Challenge Cup win over Castleford Tigers

WIGAN WARRIORS ran out 60-6 winners against Castleford Tigers in the Challenge Cup quarter-final this afternoon.

The Warriors went 28-0 up after 23 minutes to effectively seal the contest as Matt Peet’s men were by far the better side.

And it’s fair to say that Peet was happy with his side’s performance and result.

“It was job done, I thought it was a decent performance from us particularly at the start of the game,” Peet said.

“I thought we were impressive in the early exchanges, we played with good tempo and looked after the ball.”

Peet did confirm that forward Willie Isa has been sent to hospital after breaking and dislocating his lower leg.

“Willie Isa needs an x-ray, he dislocated and broke his lower leg. You saw from the players’ reaction that it was serious.”

Though Harry Smith missed six conversions with the boot, Peet isn’t worrying.

“It’s certainly not panic, Harry works really hard. He’s never happy when he’s not getting those goals from out wide.

“He will be keen to improve there.”

Wigan will go up against Castleford once more on Friday in Super League.

“We won’t drill too deep into this game. It’s more about us and I think trying to replicate certain elements particularly in our attitude at the start of the game will be key.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.