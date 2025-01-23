Wigan Warriors inspire Burton Albion to unlikely football win over Wigan Athletic

WIGAN WARRIORS can seemingly do no wrong at present.

The holders of the World Club Challenge, Super League title, Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield, the Warriors are transcending all sporting lines.

That is never more true than in comments made by Burton Albion manager Gary Bowyer following their side’s 2-1 win at The Brick Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was Albion’s first win in seven games in League One, with Bowyer’s men rooted to the bottom of the third tier before that fixture.

However, if you are wondering what the Warriors and head coach Matt Peet have to do with that win, then Bowyer revealed his inspiration on BBC Radio Derby following the win which lifted Burton up one place to 23rd.

“I know it’s the home of Wigan Athletic but its also the home of Wigan Warriors,” Bowyer told BBC Radio Derby.

“And that got mentioned in the team meeting. I’m a big rugby league fan and Wigan Warriors is my team.

“We asked the lads to come and be warriors and to stand up and enjoy that physical battle and I thought we did that tonight.”

The national recognition for Wigan was already encompassed when the Warriors won BBC Sports Personality’s Team of the Year in the annual awards ceremony.