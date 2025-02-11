Wigan Warriors-Leigh Leopards fixture set to break incredible record in Super League opener

WIGAN WARRIORS’ home fixture against the Leigh Leopards on Thursday night is set to break an incredible record for Round One of Super League 2025.

The biggest standalone opening night attendance in Super League history is expected at The Brick Community Stadium for what is being deemed the ‘Battle of the Borough’, with over 20,000 tickets already being sold and more expected before Thursday.

Ahead of that fixture, Wigan boss Matt Peet and Leigh counterpart Adrian Lam have named their 21-man squads.

The Warriors will be without the injured Ethan Havard, who suffered a serious hamstring injury in training, but Abbas Miski and Jake Wardle will return.

Youngsters Harvie Hill and Harvey Makin are expected to battle it out for Havard’s spot whilst Brad O’Neill still remains sidelined.

The Leopards will also be without the injured Darnell McIntosh, but Josh Charnley and Edwin Ipape return from their respective injuries.

There will be debutants aplenty for Lam’s side, with the likes of David Armstrong, Tesi Niu, Isaac Liu and Ethan O’Neill all in line to play their first competitive game for Leigh.