Wigan Warriors man set to play for the first time since 2022 as Matt Peet gives Kruise Leeming and Mike Cooper prognosis

WIGAN WARRIORS hooker Tom Forber will play for the first time for the club since the 2022 Super League season.

With Kruise Leeming on the sidelines and with Sam Powell now a Warrington Wolves player, Forber will back-up first choice number nine Brad O’Neill against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

It will be the first time that 20-year-old Forber will have donned the Cherry and White shirt since running out for the Warriors back in late August 2022 in a 38-28 loss to Hull KR.

“Tom Forber will play for the first time since 2022,” Peet said.

“He’s a very popular member of the squad because of the way he goes about his business. He’s very hard working.

“He has had to be patient over the last year or two because we have been stocked with nines at the club.

“We are very confident about his ability. Everyone is excited to see him go out on the field.”

Peet also gave an update on Leeming as well as Mike Cooper with both players set to miss out at the DW Stadium on Friday.

“Kruise will be out for two or three weeks, we don’t have a timeframe for Mike yet. Kruise has an injury to his ankle and Mike has an injury to his knee.”

