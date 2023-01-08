Wigan Warriors owners linked with purchase of EFL football club

WIGAN WARRIORS’ owners, the Lenagan family, are reportedly interested in buying a London football club.

According to The Sun, Simon Lenagan, son of Ian Lenagan, the business entrepreneur and theatre producer who has been in control of Wigan since 2007 and is the chairman of his hometown club, could step in at Charlton Athletic if the family’s bid to buy 80 percent of the capital club is successful.

Charlton, based at The Valley in the south-east of the capital, played in the Premier League between 2000 and 2007, but since then have yo-yoed between the Championship and League One, and are currently in the third tier.

Danish businessman Thomas Sandgaard, the current owner, is said to want to sell the majority of the club, with several parties expressing interest.

Ian Lenagan, 76, is a former chairman of both Rugby League club London Broncos and the Football League and ex-owner of Oxford United Football Club.

Charlton, who set up a new football management structure last month, with a head coach (Dean Holden), director of football (Andy Scott) and chief operating officer (Jim Rodwell), are currently twelfth in League One after beating Lincoln City 2-1 on Saturday.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.