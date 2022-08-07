Wigan Warriors prospect Tom Forber making strong impression on Denis Betts

Wigan Warriors youngster Tom Forber has the attributes to shine at the top level, according to Wigan old boy Denis Betts.

The former Great Britain second rower, who played more than 350 games for the club, is now director of rugby and, since the June departure of Eamon O’Carroll, interim coach of Newcastle Thunder.

The Championship club has a dual-registration partnership with Wigan and hooker Forber, who made the Lancashire squad for last year’s Academy Origin clash, is among those who have turned out in the North East.

Having won praise from Wigan’s head of youth Darrell Goulding for his performances for Wigan Reserves, Forber had a loan spell at League One Oldham earlier this year and played in a fifth successive Newcastle game as York won 27-18 in the final match of the Summer Bash at Headingley.

He scored a try in the 53-10 home win over Bradford, and Betts said: “I’ve been really impressed with Tom.

“He’s been coming off the bench and making an impact. He’s good defensively, which is a great starting point, and solid all-round.

“Hopefully we can have him for more matches and he can carry on the way he has been.”

Meanwhile Wigan coach Matt Peet wants Patrick Mago to build on his maiden try for the club.

The 27-year-old Kiwi, who was signed from South Sydney Rabbitohs having previously played for Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys, managed only two tries in 37 NRL outings.

But Peet believes the robust front-row regular has more points in him and said: “With his power and footwork, he should be scoring more.

“If we keep creating opportunities, he’ll get those one-on-ones on the tryline.”

