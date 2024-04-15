Wigan Warriors provide update on Willie Isa following horror injury in Castleford Tigers clash

WIGAN WARRIORS have confirmed that forward Willie Isa has suffered a fracture dislocation to his ankle during the club’s 60-6 thrashing of Castleford Tigers in the Challenge Cup quarter-final yesterday.

Isa suffered the horrendous injury midway through the second-half of that game and had to be stretchered off the field with gas and air on hand to aid him.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet revealed that Isa was on his way to hospital for an x-ray but that it didn’t appear to be good for the veteran forward.

Now, the club has revealed the extent of the injury.

The club posted on X: “Injury Update: Unfortunately Willie Isa sustained a fracture dislocation injury to his ankle – he is currently comfortable and in good spirits.

“Willie will undergo specialist assessments early this week to guide his recovery plan and we will be able to provide a further update following this.

“We’re all with you, Willie 👊”

