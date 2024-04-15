Castleford Tigers in the hunt for Hull KR outside back

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in the hunt for Hull KR outside back Louis Senior, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The Tigers are desperately short on bodies – particularly in the outside backs – with the likes of Josh Simm, Jason Qareqare and Luke Hooley all injured.

Castleford head coach Craig Lingard has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring in fresh bodies with a mounting injury crisis as 15 players currently sit on the sidelines.

Now, one of those in Lingard’s sights is Hull KR’s Senior who has registered just once appearance for the Robins so far during the 2024 Super League season.

Of course, with the likes of Joe Burgess, Ryan Hall and Niall Evalds all playing with aplomb on the wings so far this year, Senior has not had much a look in.

Now he could be set to link up with his twin Innes, who has started the season like a house on fire for the Tigers, at The Jungle.

The twins came through the ranks together at Huddersfield Giants before spells at Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR and Castleford.

Louis has scored 32 tries in 55 Super League appearances with his biggest try-scoring haul coming in 2023 with 14 efforts.

