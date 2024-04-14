Counting Cards: Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants face nervy disciplinary wait following yellow cards

FOUR Challenge Cup fixtures took place over the weekend as four teams put their names into the hat for the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Up first on Saturday was Hull KR’s home tie against Leigh Leopards in a re-match of last year’s Challenge Cup Final. This time it was Rovers that came away with the spoils in a 26-14 triumph. Elsewhere on Saturday, Catalans Dragons hosted Huddersfield Giants. In one of the shocks of the year so far, Ian Watson’s men inflicted a surprise 34-6 defeat on the French side.

On Sunday, Castleford Tigers went up against Wigan Warriors at The Jungle, but Matt Peet’s men were by far the better side, running out 60-6 winners in a procession for the Lancashire side. Later on, St Helens took on Warrington Wolves, but it was Sam Burgess’ side that ran amok, claiming a 31-8 victory to stun their Merseyside opponents.

But, which Super League sides could face a nervy disciplinary wait following cards at the weekend?

Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants

Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons) – yellow card

Elliot Wallis (Huddersfield Giants) – yellow card

