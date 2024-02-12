Wigan Warriors release iconic World Club Challenge shirt for Penrith Panthers clash

WIGAN WARRIORS and Technical Kit Partner Kappa have launched a limited edition 2024 World Club Challenge shirt to be worn against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday 24th February at a sold out DW Stadium.

The shirt draws elements from the one worn in the 1991 World Club Challenge, where Wigan Warriors beat Penrith Panthers 21-4 at Anfield.

Rich red hoops sit with adjacent red strips and as a nod to the team of ’91 their names are etched into the fabric of the inner two strips. The inner of the shirt features the wording ‘I love Wigan me’ between the shoulder blades.

The final element sees the scoreboard etched into the lower right hand side of the shirt, listing the score from the 1991 game as well as the scorers. The shirt is paired with red shorts and red and white socks.

A limited number of 1,991 shirts will be available.

Wigan Warriors Chief Executive, Kris Radlinski said: “Martin Dermott gave a compelling speech to the players this week, focusing on his experience playing in World Club Challenge games and reflecting on his 1991 match against Penrith.

“The atmosphere in the room was electric, with everyone fully engrossed in his captivating memories. His involvement in unveiling our 2024 World Club Challenge kit is truly inspiring for all of us.

He added: “The kit honours the players who participated at Anfield in 1991, each of whom has left an indelible mark on our history and deserves to be celebrated and recognised. Those players will all be receiving one of these special jerseys in the coming weeks as a way of thanking them for their outstanding contribution to our club.”

