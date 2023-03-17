Wigan Warriors reportedly contacted about immediate release of Super League star

WIGAN WARRIORS have been reportedly contacted about releasing their star Super League forward early.

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few months, Wigan’s London-born forward Kai Pearce-Paul will link up with the Newcastle Knights for the 2024 season and beyond.

However, with the Knights suffering heavily on the injury front, Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph has reportedly contacted the Lancashire club for an early release of Pearce-Paul.

Newcastle have already lost their co-captains Jayden Brailey and Kalyn Ponga to concussion last week, with the latter set for months on the sidelines, adding to their woe of losing Adam Elliott, Kurt Mann, Jack Johns, Tyson Frizell and Jacob Saifiti.

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski, upon the news of Pearce-Paul leaving in 2024, said:“We are all disappointed to lose Kai.

“Having paid a transfer fee to London Broncos three years ago, our coaches have developed a very raw talent into an international rugby league player.

“We presented Kai with a very attractive and long-term contract. Ultimately, Kai’s desire to go to the NRL was the determining factor.

“Kai is committed to Wigan for the 2023 season before leaving for Australia at the end of the year. He is an impressive young man who has been a pleasure to work with over the past few years.

“We expect a big year from Kai and then we will wish him well on his new adventure.”