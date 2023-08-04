Wigan Warriors respond to Cade Cust’s links with Super League rivals Leeds Rhinos

WIGAN WARRIORS have responded to the links that Leeds Rhinos could be eyeing up Cade Cust with immediate effect.

League Express reported this morning that Cust was attracting the attention of Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith, who lost his maverick halfback Blake Austin to Castleford Tigers on loan yesterday.

With just a day to go of the transfer deadline remaining, Smith has been on the lookout for reinforcements with Cust piquing the interest of the Leeds boss.

However, League Express now understand that Cust will remain with Wigan Warriors beyond today’s transfer deadline with Smith and the Rhinos forced to look elsewhere in the short space of time the club has left to add to their ranks.

Leeds have been further decimated by the injury news to Richie Myler, with the playmaker likely to be out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.