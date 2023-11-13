Wigan Warriors set to host Penrith Panthers in World Club Challenge

THE 2024 World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers is almost certain to be played at the DW Stadium on Saturday, February 24.

The Panthers suffered a 13-12 home defeat to St Helens in this year’s encounter, but they recovered to win the NRL title for the third year in a row and they are reported to be enthusiastic about coming to the UK to claim the title against the Warriors.

Wigan last staged the World Club Challenge in 2017, when they defeated NRL champions Cronulla Sharks 22-6, although Penrith are likely to present a sterner challenge next year.

Last week, the Sydney Morning Herald revealed that Penrith have not been included in the NRL’s Pre-Season Challenge competition next year, clearing the way for them to make the trip to England.

“If the World Club Challenge comes to fruition, we’re happy not to play a trial,” Panthers CEO Matt Cameron told the Herald.

“We’re working with Wigan, NRL and Super League are in dialogue at the moment about the game, and we’re working on the premise we’ll be heading there. Our players who do not travel over will need a game but whether that’s an actual trial I’m not sure.”

Penrith do have several players who would be likely selections for the Indigenous All Stars v Māori All Stars fixture, which will be held on Friday, February 16, but it is not clear whether their players would take part in that game if the Panthers were heading for England.

Penrith’s NRL season is set to start against Melbourne Storm on March 8, two weeks after the World Club Challenge, whereas the match is likely to fall after the start of next season’s Super League competition.

One Super League club will be out of action that weekend, as Huddersfield were in 2023 when St Helens played the Panthers in Australia during the opening league round.

