Super League players still without a deal for 2024

THE 2023 Super League season is now over with all eyes firmly fixed on the 2024 season after another incredible year of rugby league action.

That being said, there are still a number of top flight players without deals for next season – although some of these may just not have been announced as of yet.

The club with the most players without an announced deal for 2024 are the Leigh Leopards with Tom Nisbet, Ben Nakubuwai, Jacob Jones, Nathan Wilde and Aaron Smith the five Leigh stars currently without a club for next season.

Wakefield Trinity pair Lee Kershaw and Dane Windrow are also on the list, though the former was said to be “in discussions” with head coach Daryl Powell about potentially extending his stay at Belle Vue.

Kershaw has found opportunities in the first-team limited in recent years but when called upon has delivered in emphatic fashion, becoming a favourite amongst the terraces at Belle Vue.

Windrow, meanwhile, has yet to nail down a starting spot in the Trinity side and has spent periods on loan at the likes of Dewsbury Rams.

Wigan Warriors have two men without deals, but Ramon Silva has an option for 2024 which could yet be taken up by Matt Peet whilst Ryan Hampshire has yet to sign a contract at Wigan or anywhere else despite his impressive utility value.

Hull FC’s Joe Lovodua is also without a deal as is Salford Red Devils’ James Greenwood and former Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos halfback Blake Austin.

The last two men on the list are youngsters Daniel Hill and McKenzie Buckley but, like Silva at Wigan, Buckley has an option for next season which may yet be exercised by St Helens.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.