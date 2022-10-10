Wigan Warriors sign Jake Wardle as two join Huddersfield Giants in swap deal

Wigan Warriors have announced the signing of England international Jake Wardle on a three-year deal from Huddersfield Giants.

As part of the move, two Wigan players move in the opposite direction as Sam Halsall and Jack Bibby join Huddersfield on permanent deals.

Wardle, 23, fell out of favour at the John Smith’s Stadium last season, spending the second half of the year at Warrington Wolves.

Despite that, the centre made his England debut against the Combined Nations All Stars earlier this year, and he featured again against Fiji last week through he is not part of their World Cup squad.

“We have high expectations for Jake and look forward to welcoming him and his family into our club,” said Wigan head coach Matt Peet.

“He is a player we have admired throughout his development and he is a credit to the Huddersfield Giants Academy. We are confident that he will be a great fit for Wigan.”

Meanwhile, outside back Halsall and prop Bibby have signed three-year contracts at the Giants.

Both came through Wigan’s Academy with Halsall going on to make 17 first-team appearances, plus England Knights recognition, while Bibby only played once for the Warriors.

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson said: “Both Sam and Jack have huge potential in the game and all the Wigan boys I spoke to couldn’t praise them enough about their attitude and desire to want to achieve.”