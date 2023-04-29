Wigan Warriors star Ryan Hampshire makes try-scoring return after almost a year out with horrendous ACL injury

BACK in June 2022, Ryan Hampshire was a Castleford Tigers player.

Joining on a short-term deal, the former Wigan Warriors youngster impressed then head coach Lee Radford to be given a first-team opportunity for the Tigers in a game against Catalans Dragons

However, tragedy struck for Hampshire as a devastating ACL injury left him out for the rest of the season, and, with his deal at The Jungle coming to an end at the culmination of the 2022 Super League season, there were question marks over where the utility back would ply his trade in 2023.

Wigan stepped in and brought back their former academy talent with head coach Matt Peet working with Hampshire when the latter was a youngster.

Since then, the 28-year-old has undergone an intense rehabilitation program at the DW Stadium, but was ready to play in today’s reserves fixture against Wakefield Trinity.

And in what must have been an incredible moment for Hampshire, who played the reserves game at halfback, he crossed for a try early in the first-half.

The Warriors and Trinity were locked at 12 apiece at half-time before Wigan ran into a 36-12 to take home the win.