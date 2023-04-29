Ex-St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos prop Nick Fozzard lists incredible number of injuries suffered from playing rugby league

FORMER Warrington Wolves and St Helens prop Nick Fozzard is one of 378 players taking legal action against their respective sports’ governing bodies.

The RFL, as well as the RFU, have had a lawsuit filed against them by a whole host of players claiming that they have suffered brain injuries and concussions due to the sport’s negligence.

Fozzard, who began his career at the Leeds Rhinos in 1993 before moving on to play for the likes of St Helens and Warrington Wolves, was recently diagnosed with early-onset dementia and probable CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

Over 200 ex-rugby players began action last year and legal experts said the claims could exceed £300m, with Fozzard one of those joining the previous 75 ex-rugby league players that declared their lawsuit intentions last year.

Following his own traumatic diagnosis, the 45-year-old has been one of the most outspoken on social media explaining why he is one of those filing a lawsuit against the governing body.

Now Fozzard has listed the incredible number of injuries that he suffered whilst on the rugby league field.

Fozzard tweeted on social media giant, Twitter: “List of my injuries FYI. 4 broken fingers, Both thumbs broken several times, Dislocated wrist, 3 broken arms, broken hand, broken jaw, fractured eye socket, Torn eye ligaments, ACL Knee reconstruction, Blood clot from above operation, 5 left knee cartilage tear operations.

He continued: “2 ruptured bicep tendons, sesamoid bone removal foot, Pubis synthesis, Dislocated collar bone, 8 broken noses, Nerve damage neck, I need two replacement shoulders, 1 x Shoulder reconstruction Rib cartilage tear, 100 + stitches in face 20 concussions.”