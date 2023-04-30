England-France double-header registers impressive attendance at Warrington Wolves

ENGLAND put France to the sword at the Halliwell Jones Stadium at the weekend, with both the men’s and women’s team running out 64-0 winners.

There was much anticipation around the home of the Warrington Wolves with the first international taking place since the successful Rugby League World Cup.

And the attendance was evidence of this as 8,422 fans made their way into the Halliwell Jones with 4,500 present for the women’s game.

In the women’s 64-0 drubbing of France, St Helens’ Leah Burke dotted down four times as York Valkyrie’s Tara-Jane Stanley converted eight goals.

Hollie-Mae Dodd also scorched over for two tries with the French unable to come back with a reply.

In the men’s game, Ash Handley and George Williams both crossed for hat-tricks in a similar demolition job as Harry Smith converted nine tries with Williams also registering one conversion.

With England’s three-Test series secured against Tonga for October and November this year, it was perhaps not the best preparation for Shaun Wane’s men, though a number of debutants such as Tyler Dupree and Harry Smith were able to get valuable international game time.