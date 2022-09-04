Wigan Warriors suffer huge injury blow ahead of play-off campaign

Wigan Warriors second rower Liam Farrell has revealed that he fears his season is over after picking up a knee injury in their recent win over St Helens in Super League.

Wigan coach Matt Peet admitted after Friday’s win over Catalans Dragons that it would be touch and go whether the Super League Dream Team member would play again this season, but Farrell revealed that he faces an eight to ten-week layoff.

With Farrell seemingly ruled out of the play-offs, that would also suggest that his World Cup place is in doubt, which would be a massive blow to Shaun Wane’s plans.

“The leg is okay, it’s better than first feared,” said Farrell.

“It is a grade one tear, but I am more worried about the MCL than I am the ACL, which is a relief.

“I have been told eight to ten weeks, so we’ll take it from there.”

When asked whether he thinks his season is definitely over, he replied: “It’s looking like it, yeah.”

Farrell has been named in the Dream Team for a fourth year in a row and for the fifth time overall.

“I feel privileged to be involved and to be alongside the best players of the year. There has been some healthy competition in the back row.

“I don’t personally (look to be selected), but it’s a nice acknowledgement to recognised as one of the standout players in your position.”

Wigan also have a worry over stand-off Cade Cust, who damaged an elbow during the 48-4 home win over Catalans Dragons in Friday’s final regular-season game.

Catalans fielded a distinctly inexperienced side, but Steve McNamara’s line-up will be far stronger when Leeds Rhinos visit Perpignan for Friday’s first play-off eliminator (8.00pm UK time, live on Sky).

Leeds sealed a play-off spot by staging a dramatic late comeback to beat Castleford 14-8 at Headingley on Saturday.

The other eliminator will pit Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson against his former club Salford Red Devils at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (1.00pm, live on Sky and Channel 4).

The Giants beat Wakefield 16-14 in golden-point extra time at the John Smith’s on Friday and finished third, while Salford ended up sixth after their 32-14 home defeat by Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

In the two semi-finals, Wigan will host the highest-ranked eliminator winner on Friday week, September 16 (8.00pm, live on Sky Sports), while St Helens will be at home to the lowest-ranked eliminator winner the following day, Saturday, September 17 (1.00pm, live on Sky and Channel 4).

The Grand Final is at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 24 (6.00pm, live on Sky).

