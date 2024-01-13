Wigan Warriors tie Super League top try-scorer Abbas Miski to new long-term contract

ABBAS MISKI has signed a new four-year contract with Wigan Warriors.

The Lebanon international winger finished top of Super League’s try-scoring charts in the 2023 season with 29 tries in 26 matches.

Miski only made nine appearances in his first season at Wigan in 2022, and did not feature in their first six games of last year either.

But after an injury to Cade Cust opened the door, he played every game thereafter, proving a key part of the side which won the League Leaders’ Shield and then the Grand Final.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said: “I’m sure everyone associated with the club is as happy as me to see Abbas extend his time with us.

“He has proved himself to be an outstanding member of this club, both on and off the field. His performances on the wing this year have been first class.”

Miski added: “Wigan has felt like home since the moment I arrived at the club, so I’m happy to be keeping it that way for another four years.”

Miski’s deal follows a new four-year contract for fullback Jai Field, another important piece of long-term business completed by the Warriors before the 2024 season begins.

