Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils: Team news and injuries with Tim Lafai surprise inclusion

WIGAN WARRIORS go up against Salford Red Devils on Friday night, with the game now being covered live on Sky Sports.

The Warriors go into this fixture on the back of a 14-12 triumph away at Huddersfield Giants for their third win in five games.

Meanwhile, Salford were able to come away from the AJ Bell Stadium with a 14-13 win against Wakefield Trinity after Marc Sneyd’s golden point drop goal.

Team news and injuries

Wigan have no new injury concerns with head coach Matt Peet able to name an unchanged 21-man squad once again.

Salford, on the other hand, have named a 21-man squad despite potential injury concerns to Tim Lafai. There is, however, no Andy Ackers for Paul Rowley’s men.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

1 Jai Field

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Cade Cust

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

14 Mike Cooper

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

20 Patrick Mago

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

27 Junior Nsemba

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

3 Kallum Watkins

4 Tim Lafai

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

10 King Vuniyayawa

12 Sam Stone

14 Chris Atkin

15 Danny Addy

16 Tyler Dupree

17 Shane Wright

19 Adam Sidlow

20 Ellis Longstaff

21 Amir Bourouh

22 Rhys Williams

24 Matt Costello

25 Ben Hellewell

28 Deon Cross