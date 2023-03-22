Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils: Team news and injuries with Tim Lafai surprise inclusion

WIGAN WARRIORS go up against Salford Red Devils on Friday night, with the game now being covered live on Sky Sports.
The Warriors go into this fixture on the back of a 14-12 triumph away at Huddersfield Giants for their third win in five games.
Meanwhile, Salford were able to come away from the AJ Bell Stadium with a 14-13 win against Wakefield Trinity after Marc Sneyd’s golden point drop goal.
Team news and injuries
Wigan have no new injury concerns with head coach Matt Peet able to name an unchanged 21-man squad once again.
Salford, on the other hand, have named a 21-man squad despite potential injury concerns to Tim Lafai. There is, however, no Andy Ackers for Paul Rowley’s men.
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad
1 Jai Field
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Cade Cust
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
11 Willie Isa
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
14 Mike Cooper
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
20 Patrick Mago
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
27 Junior Nsemba
Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
3 Kallum Watkins
4 Tim Lafai
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
10 King Vuniyayawa
12 Sam Stone
14 Chris Atkin
15 Danny Addy
16 Tyler Dupree
17 Shane Wright
19 Adam Sidlow
20 Ellis Longstaff
21 Amir Bourouh
22 Rhys Williams
24 Matt Costello
25 Ben Hellewell
28 Deon Cross