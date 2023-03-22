Ex-Super League star Gareth Hock denies 12 charges including rape and actual bodily harm in court hearing

FORMER Super League star Gareth Hock has appeared in court to deny all 12 charges levelled against him including two rapes, five counts of causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating, coercive, controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice.

He entered not guilty pleas to all of those above at Bolton Crown Court this morning, having previously denied leaving the scene of a road accident and failing to report such an incident at a magistrates’ court hearing at an earlier date.