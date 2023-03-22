Ex-Super League star Gareth Hock denies 12 charges including rape and actual bodily harm in court hearing

FORMER Super League star Gareth Hock has appeared in court to deny all 12 charges levelled against him including two rapes, five counts of causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating, coercive, controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice.
He entered not guilty pleas to all of those above at Bolton Crown Court this morning, having previously denied leaving the scene of a road accident and failing to report such an incident at a magistrates’ court hearing at an earlier date.
Judge Martin Walsh set a 10-day trial for April 15 2024 where the 39-year-old will be questioned by prosecutors and has now been bailed under specific conditions.
Some of those conditions included giving up his passport, wearing a GPS tracking tag and sleeping every night at his home address.
Judge Walsh told Hock: “If you fail to attend when you are required to attend court, you’ll commit an offence for which you could be arrested and punished.
“If you fail to attend on the day fixed for trial, the trial could take place in your absence. Bail is granted to you subject to the conditions I have outlined.”