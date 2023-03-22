Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR: Team news and injuries as Kevin Proctor and Jordan Abdull just two of those to miss out

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have been given the green light to host Hull KR at Belle Vue on Friday night following a pitch inspection.
Mark Applegarth’s men are still hunting for their first win of the 2023 Super League season whilst Rovers have lost their last three games.
One of those losses included last week’s defeat to Catalans Dragons in which Rovers went down 26-12.
Team news and injuries
Wakefield will be without hooker Liam Hood following his failed HIA in the loss to Salford last weekend. New signing Tom Forber has been included after his loan move from Wigan. Lee Gaskell and Kevin Proctor are also out.
Hull KR, meanwhile, have been doing it extremely tough with injuries so far this season and Frankie Halton, Dean Hadley and Jordan Abdull will all miss this clash after failing their HIAs last week. Yusuf Aydin and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e could play for Willie Peters’ side.
Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad
2 Jorge Taufua
3 Corey Hall
4 Reece Lyne
7 Mason Lino
8 Eddie Battye
10 Jai Whitbread
11 Matty Ashurst
13 Jay Pitts
14 Jordy Crowther
15 Liam Kay
17 Renouf Atoni
18 Lee Kershaw
20 Morgan Smith
21 Samisoni Langi
22 Rob Butler
24 Harry Bowes
25 Sam Eseh
27 Robbie Butterworth
30 Oliver Pratt
31 Sam Hewitt
32 Tom Forber
Hull KR’s 21-man squad
1 Lachlan Coote
3 Tom Opacic
5 Ryan Hall
8 Sauaso Sue
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
14 Jez Litten
15 Rhys Kennedy
16 James Batchelor
17 Matty Storton
20 Mikey Lewis
21 Rowan Milnes
22 Dean Hadley
23 Louis Senior
24 Sam Wood
25 Luis Johnson
26 Sam Luckley
27 Yusuf Aydin
29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e