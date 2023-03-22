Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR: Team news and injuries as Kevin Proctor and Jordan Abdull just two of those to miss out

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have been given the green light to host Hull KR at Belle Vue on Friday night following a pitch inspection.

Mark Applegarth’s men are still hunting for their first win of the 2023 Super League season whilst Rovers have lost their last three games.

One of those losses included last week’s defeat to Catalans Dragons in which Rovers went down 26-12.

Team news and injuries

Wakefield will be without hooker Liam Hood following his failed HIA in the loss to Salford last weekend. New signing Tom Forber has been included after his loan move from Wigan. Lee Gaskell and Kevin Proctor are also out.

Hull KR, meanwhile, have been doing it extremely tough with injuries so far this season and Frankie Halton, Dean Hadley and Jordan Abdull will all miss this clash after failing their HIAs last week. Yusuf Aydin and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e could play for Willie Peters’ side.

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

2 Jorge Taufua

3 Corey Hall

4 Reece Lyne

7 Mason Lino

8 Eddie Battye

10 Jai Whitbread

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

14 Jordy Crowther

15 Liam Kay

17 Renouf Atoni

18 Lee Kershaw

20 Morgan Smith

21 Samisoni Langi

22 Rob Butler

24 Harry Bowes

25 Sam Eseh

27 Robbie Butterworth

30 Oliver Pratt

31 Sam Hewitt

32 Tom Forber

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

1 Lachlan Coote

3 Tom Opacic

5 Ryan Hall

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

14 Jez Litten

15 Rhys Kennedy

16 James Batchelor

17 Matty Storton

20 Mikey Lewis

21 Rowan Milnes

22 Dean Hadley

23 Louis Senior

24 Sam Wood

25 Luis Johnson

26 Sam Luckley

27 Yusuf Aydin

29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e