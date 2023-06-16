Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Matt Peet welcomes back key forward

WIGAN WARRIORS host Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Wigan go into this one on the back of a disappointing 34-16 loss to local rivals St Helens, with Matt Peet’s men now having lost two games in a row.

Warrington, meanwhile, overcame Huddersfield Giants last weekend to get over the disappointment of losing to Hull FC at the Magic Weekend.

Team news and injuries

Wigan could welcome back forward Ethan Havard following a spell on the sidelines. Havard has replaces Sam Powell in the Warriors’ squad.

Josh McGuire will sit out another game of his 12-match ban after deciding not to lodge an appeal whilst there will be late fitness checks on Joe Philbin and Josh Drinkwater.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

1 Jai Field

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Cade Cust

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

10 Liam Byrne

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

21 Iain Thornley

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

26 Harvie Hill

27 Junior Nsemba

32 Ryan Hampshire

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

8 James Harrison

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

14 Sam Kasiano

15 Joe Philbin

16 Danny Walker

17 Gil Dudson

18 Tom Mikaele

21 Greg Minikin

22 Connor Wrench

24 Luke Thomas

31 Jamie Reddecliff

34 Matty Russell

35 Lucas Green

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One from 2pm with a kick-off time of 2.30pm.