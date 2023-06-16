Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Matt Peet welcomes back key forward

WIGAN WARRIORS host Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.
Wigan go into this one on the back of a disappointing 34-16 loss to local rivals St Helens, with Matt Peet’s men now having lost two games in a row.
Warrington, meanwhile, overcame Huddersfield Giants last weekend to get over the disappointment of losing to Hull FC at the Magic Weekend.
Team news and injuries
Wigan could welcome back forward Ethan Havard following a spell on the sidelines. Havard has replaces Sam Powell in the Warriors’ squad.
Josh McGuire will sit out another game of his 12-match ban after deciding not to lodge an appeal whilst there will be late fitness checks on Joe Philbin and Josh Drinkwater.
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad
1 Jai Field
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Cade Cust
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
10 Liam Byrne
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
19 Joe Shorrocks
20 Patrick Mago
21 Iain Thornley
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
26 Harvie Hill
27 Junior Nsemba
32 Ryan Hampshire
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
8 James Harrison
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
12 Matty Nicholson
14 Sam Kasiano
15 Joe Philbin
16 Danny Walker
17 Gil Dudson
18 Tom Mikaele
21 Greg Minikin
22 Connor Wrench
24 Luke Thomas
31 Jamie Reddecliff
34 Matty Russell
35 Lucas Green
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on BBC One from 2pm with a kick-off time of 2.30pm.